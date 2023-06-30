Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Update

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 31,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WINR opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

