Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Rises By 18,100.0%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 18,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ESMV opened at $23.55 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
