Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Rises By 18,100.0%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 18,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESMV opened at $23.55 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

