Short Interest in Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Rises By 300,400.0%

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a growth of 300,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,071,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, engages in the distribution and retailing of wine in China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

