Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Grows By 15,840.0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 15,840.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEWG stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194,364 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

