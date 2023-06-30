Brookfield Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,489 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,486% compared to the average daily volume of 283 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,623.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,549,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,603,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,342,720,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $45.20 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.