Investors Buy Large Volume of Joby Aviation Call Options (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,275 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 264% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,998 call options.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,557.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,066,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $8,081,166.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,328,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,631,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,557.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,718 shares of company stock worth $14,093,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.