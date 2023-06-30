Lucid Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 160,006 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 109% compared to the typical daily volume of 76,539 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $6.88 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lucid Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 452,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,318,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 377,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

