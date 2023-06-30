Tove Feld Acquires 10,500 Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Stock

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Free Report) insider Tove Feld acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £11,760 ($14,952.32).
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.05 and a beta of 0.11. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 107.10 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.57 ($1.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.72.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
