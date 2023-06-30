BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.99) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.35) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.97) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.57) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,030.86 ($13.11).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 920.20 ($11.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,849.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 702.20 ($8.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,037 ($13.18). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 970.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 923.08.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.