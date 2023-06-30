NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

NRR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 103.75 ($1.32).

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.13) on Wednesday. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 66.70 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,780.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.33.

In other news, insider Will Hobman bought 22,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,742 ($111.15) per share, with a total value of £1,988,630.16 ($2,528,455.38). 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 8 million sq ft and comprises 28 community shopping centres and 15 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

