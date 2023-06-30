Centamin (LON:CEY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 89.55 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.77. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,791.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 174,976 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £173,226.24 ($220,249.51). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centamin stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,143 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.23% of Centamin at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

