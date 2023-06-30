Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.66) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Jacobs Engineering Group to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 246.80 ($3.14).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

