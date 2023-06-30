CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Raised to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

CMC Markets Stock Down 1.3 %

CMCX opened at GBX 155.60 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £435.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.45.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 164 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £298.48 ($379.50). In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £299.04 ($380.22). Also, insider Euan Marshall purchased 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £298.48 ($379.50). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 512 shares of company stock worth $90,172. Corporate insiders own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

