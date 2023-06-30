UBS Group Lowers BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 120 ($1.53) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 146 ($1.86).

BTA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.50) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 166.43 ($2.12).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

