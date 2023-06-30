Scotiabank Lowers Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Price Target to C$6.75

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Arizona Metals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Arizona Metals stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.17 million and a PE ratio of -16.49. Arizona Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.42 and a 12 month high of C$6.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Gregory Reid bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

