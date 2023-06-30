Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 545 ($6.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 550 ($6.99) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 380 ($4.83) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.18) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.68) to GBX 640 ($8.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 513.57 ($6.53).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BME opened at GBX 552 ($7.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,577.14 and a beta of 1.06. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 289 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 592.60 ($7.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 510.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 478.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

