FDM Group (LON:FDM) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.89) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 840 ($10.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of FDM Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

FDM Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 567 ($7.21) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 562.15 ($7.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 990 ($12.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 663.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 737.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £620.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,771.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £496.28 ($631.00). In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £496.28 ($631.00). Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.72) per share, for a total transaction of £45,852.24 ($58,299.10). Company insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

