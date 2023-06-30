Harmony Energy Income Trust’s (HEIT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.72) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.74) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Performance

Harmony Energy Income Trust stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.75.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

