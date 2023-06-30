Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Lifted by Wedbush

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of CUBI opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $965.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

