Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

