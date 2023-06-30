Research Analysts Set Expectations for G1 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.92.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

