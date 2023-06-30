Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR)

Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Near Intelligence in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Near Intelligence’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Near Intelligence’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($183.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter.

Near Intelligence Stock Performance

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Near Intelligence in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Near Intelligence stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Near Intelligence has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Near Intelligence

In other Near Intelligence news, Director Kathryn Petralia purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Near Intelligence

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Near Intelligence in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Near Intelligence in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Near Intelligence in the first quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Near Intelligence in the first quarter valued at $14,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Near Intelligence Company Profile

(Free Report)

Near Intelligence, Inc operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence.

See Also

