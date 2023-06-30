HC Wainwright Weighs in on Genmab A/S’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

GMAB stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.