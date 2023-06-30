Wedbush Weighs in on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.77 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of HOPE opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,135.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,144,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,277,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 233,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Read More

