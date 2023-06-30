Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $5.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.68. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $29.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCH opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.59. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

