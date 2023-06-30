Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($3.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agile Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($7.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 318.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,658.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

