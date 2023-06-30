L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $372.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.00.

LRLCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $97.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

L’Oréal Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.0325 per share. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

