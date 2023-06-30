L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $372.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.00.
LRLCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
L’Oréal Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $97.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
L’Oréal Increases Dividend
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.