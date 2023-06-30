Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $361.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $404,000.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

