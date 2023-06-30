Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $141.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.25.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $89.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

