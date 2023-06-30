Analysts Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Price Target at $42.40

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,252. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after buying an additional 161,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,829,000 after buying an additional 86,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

