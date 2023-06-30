Analysts Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target at $176.08

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

