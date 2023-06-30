Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) PT at C$57.36

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:ENB opened at C$49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.25. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$47.63 and a 52 week high of C$58.06.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Free Report ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.9482339 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 300.85%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

