Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) PT at $23.33

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bilibili Stock Performance
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
