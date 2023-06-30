Analysts Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Target Price at $101.75

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.75.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
UCB Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. UCB has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $98.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About UCB
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
