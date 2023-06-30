Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT at $201.00

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $120.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average of $153.10.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

