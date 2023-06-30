Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $71.24

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

