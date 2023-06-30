Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $470.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.