Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $15.19

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 148.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

