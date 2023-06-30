StockNews.com Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to “Strong-Buy”

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

FutureFuel Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FF stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $382.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

