WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WYY stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Analysts expect that WidePoint will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.