FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLT. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE FLT opened at $248.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $249.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.