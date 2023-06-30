FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLT. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $248.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $249.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

