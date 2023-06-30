Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

WABC stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 47.95%. The business had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.