StockNews.com Upgrades Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) to “Sell”

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of AAMC opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

In other Altisource Asset Management news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

