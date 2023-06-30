StockNews.com Upgrades Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) to “Sell”

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of AAMC opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $103.50.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About Altisource Asset Management
AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.
