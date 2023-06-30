Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $331.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.33 and its 200-day moving average is $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

