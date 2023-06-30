TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $262.70 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $263.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day moving average is $200.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

