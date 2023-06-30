Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

ALEX stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases.

