Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Manchester United Stock Performance
Shares of MANU opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.34.
Institutional Trading of Manchester United
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 27.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Manchester United by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
