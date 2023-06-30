Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of MANU opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 27.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Manchester United by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.