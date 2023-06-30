Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANUFree Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of MANU opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANUFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 27.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Manchester United by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

