Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.