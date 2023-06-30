Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.
Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance
EPC opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $46.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewell Personal Care
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.