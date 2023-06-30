StockNews.com Downgrades The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Sell

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 520,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

