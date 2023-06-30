Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Up 2.4 %

KFY stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 404.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 161.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.